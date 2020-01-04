Weekend Forecast: Saturday, January 4th

WEST MONROE, LA (01/04/20) Happy Saturday to you! Hopefully you’ve been having a wonder day. We started off on a chilly note in the 30’s, but onc the sun came out, we warmed up nicely. Highs have generally been in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. IT has been a breezy day too, with cool, dry winds out of the northwest.

Winds will eventually calm down tonight, and we will be left with clear skies and dry air. These conditions will allow heat energy to escape into space, leading to another cold night. Lows are expected to drop near, if not below freezing tonight. Areas of frost are possible.

Our Sunday is looking even better than our Saturday, as temperatures will be the only things changing. Highs will get into the middle 60’s as opposed to the upper 50’s. We will once again see lots of sunshine.

The next week is going to be an organized week weather wise. Multiple fronts will be changing our weather on almost a daily occurance.

Monday will be nice and warm, but clouds will slowly increase ahead of a weak front expected to move through. Highs will get into the lower 70’s.

This front will leave the ArkLaMiss for Tuesday. Aside from a stray shower or two Tuesday morning, skies should continue to clear and temperatures will cool down back to the upper 50’s for highs.

Wednesday will start off on a clear note, but will warm up to the lower 60’s. This will be the last day of seeing the sunshine for a while as a series of storms impacts the ArkLaMiss through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will return for later Thursday, ahead of one of many disturbances.

This chances will carry through much of the day Friday and showers and storms become more widespread. There could be a severe weather risk with this system. Details are definitely not set in stone, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

While the forecast accuracy becomes more clouded after the first storm, there are hints that more showers and storms will be possible as multiple disturbances will be moving through. While severe details are not solid at this time either, it appears enough ingredients will be in place for a low end threat of severe weather. Regardless, we will be sure to update you as we get closer to the end of the week into the weekend.