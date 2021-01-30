Weekend Forecast – Saturday, January 30th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy your day despite seeing lots of cloud cover and showers at times. This is due to a weak system moving through. Overall, temperatures have been on the milder side where there haven’t been any showers; in the lower to middle 60’s. We’re seeing 50’s where showers are moving through.

Showers will remain on the lighter and scattered side through the remainder of the evening, eventually clearing out by midnight. Lows will eventually fall into the 40’s, as cooler air makes its way in.

This will set the stage for a cooler Sunday, with highs generally in the 50’s. Cloud cover remains a big question for tomorrow, and if clouds end up sticking around, temperatures could be on the cooler side. Despite the cloud cover, we should remain rain-free.

Eventually we will see a rebound in temperatures heading into the upcoming week. Highs will range from middle 50’s at the start of the week, to the lower 70’s by Thursday.

We will also stay dry through much of the week until our next system moves in for the end of the week. Confidence in rain chances is low at this time, but it appears the best chance for rain will be during the Thursday & Friday timeframe. The good news is, it looks like we clear out and stay nice for next weekend.