Weekend Forecast – Saturday, January 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope the first weekend of 2021 is treating you well. As far as our weather goes, it hasn’t been the best day with thick clouds and temperatures in the 40’s. At least we’re not seeing any cold rain in our area.

Clouds will try to clear out tonight, and with cool and dry conditions in place, we will see a cold night for the ArkLaMiss. Lows will generally be in the lower to middle 30’s.

We will have a mix of sun and clouds for our Sunday, ad we should see warmer temperatures thanks to more sunshine. Highs should get into the upper 50’d to lower 60’s.

For the start of the upcoming week, temperatures will be on the rebound for the first half of the week. Highs will be very comfortable leading up to Wednesday, getting into the lower to middle 60’s. We also stay dry until then.

Another system will move in for Wednesday, bringing a chance for some showers and maybe a few storms later Wednesday into Thursday.

We start to dry out for Thursday, with cooler temperatures returning to the 50’s for the weekend. Even though we’ll be cooler, we should remain on the dry side, with nice weather returning during that time.