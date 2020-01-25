Weekend Forecast – Saturday, January 25th













WEST MONROE, LA (01/25/20) Happy Saturday! It’s been a beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss with temperatures in the 50’s and some high clouds from time to time. Enjoy the dry weather while we still have it, as that will be changing as early as tonight.

We will see the showers coming back in around late evening, with more showers moving in overnight through sunrise. Lows will hover around in the lower to middle 40’s.

Showers will taper off after sunrise, with lingering showers throughout the day. Highs will top out in the middle 50’s. We could see anywhere from a few hundredths to just over an inch depending on where the heaviest rain sets up.

Clouds will clear out, but not completely as we head into next week. Highs will top out in the lower 60’s for Monday. This will be the one of two completely dry out. Another system moves in for Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing another chance of showers. Highs will be will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

We will see another dry day for Thursday, with more showers for Friday into Saturday as our pattern remains unsettled. Highs during this timeframe will remain in the middle to upper 50’s as well.