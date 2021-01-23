Weekend Forecast – Saturday, January 23rd







WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to have a wonderful day despite the crumby weather we’ve been experiencing. It’s been another cool, gloomy and could one for the ArkLaMiss, with highs generally in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. We’ve even seen some times of light rain.

Eventually, a warm front will move through our area tonight, and this will give us a chance for more showers, mainly after midnight. Temperatures will also be on the increase, starting off in the upper 40’s initially, and eventually making it to the lower 50’s by sunrise.

Showers, and maybe a few thunderstorms will be ongoing through the morning Sunday, with activity eventually calming down into the evening and overnight hours. Again, temperatures are expected to continue to warm, getting into the middle 60’s.

A cold front will then move through our area for Monday, with a chance for some showers and storms. The good news is, we’re not anticipating any severe weather out of it. Highs will also continue to climb, getting into the middle 70’s.

Through the remainder of the week, we will continue to cool down and rain chances will eventually taper off. We will see another chance for some spotty showers on Wednesday before we start to dry out. Temperatures will also fall to the middle to upper 50’s by the end of the week, with beautiful weather returning for the weekend.