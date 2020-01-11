Weekend Forecast: Saturday, January 11th

WEST MONROE, LA (01/11/20) Happy Saturday! We started the day off on a rough note as our powerful system moved through the ArkLaMiss, producing a good bit of damage not only in our area, but across the region. This has been mainly been in the form of damaging winds for us, with hail and tornadoes reported across the region.

Clouds have been thick through the day, with cooler air and breezy northwesterly winds filling in behind this system. We will see clearing through the night, but not total clearing. Lows will be cold too, and some frost is expected, with lows dropping to near the freezing mark.

Tomorrow will be our last dry day for a while. It will be a little chilly, but we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out into the upper 50’s.

A series of disturbances will keep us unsettled as we go through the remainder of the week. Each day has a varying degree of rain or storm chance, with temperatures fluctuating from the upper 50’s to the middle 70’s. While organized severe weather is not expected, som storms could be strong during the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.