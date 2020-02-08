Weekend Forecast – Saturday, February 8th













WEST MONROE, LA (02/08/20) Happy Saturday! We’ve seen plenty of sunshine across the ArkLaMiss, with a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures have been fairly pleasant as well, with upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Our nice weather will start to come to an end as early as the overnight hours when southern winds return. This will bring a more humid air mass back in from the south, as well as the clouds. Lows will be more mild than the last couple nights, only dropping into the middle 40’s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with some isolated showers expected during the evening. It will be warm and humid despite the cloud cover, as highs are expected to get into the lower 70’s.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread after midnight Monday, continuing through the day as this begins a series of storm systems for the first half of the week. Showers and storms will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Grounds across the area are already saturated from the high amount of rainfall already seen this year. Another widespread 4-6 inches is expected across the ArkLaMiss, with a band of 6 inches plus in northern and eastern portions. This will lead to flooding issues so make sure that the proper precautions are taken.

The good news is showers and storms should clear out of the area by Thursday. This will lead to a nice Valentine’s Day and weekend as high pressure establishes itself back over the region.

Temperatures during this timeframe will around the seasonal mark, even with all of the rain. Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s, with lows in the 40’s and 50’s.