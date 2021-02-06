Weekend Forecast – Saturday, February 6th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you were able to make the best of the weather today as it was just not a nice day to be outside. We’ve seen times of showers and cold, cloudy conditions. temperatures are running anywhere from the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s.

Showers continue this evening and will eventually move out of our area by 10 p.m. tonight. we will be left with clouds through the night and cooler temperatures. lows will fall into the upper 30’s.

The clouds will be around with us as we head into our Sunday, but they will eventually clear through the second half of the day. Highs will remain on the cooler side, only getting into the lower to middle 50’s, but at least we will remain dry for our super bowl Sunday.

The cold air doesn’t look to be getting here quite yet, and now it looks like we may see a brief warming trend as we head into the first half of the upcoming work week. Highs look to rebound to the upper 60’s by mid week. It also appears we will be dealing with another system, which will first start to make its way into our area on Tuesday; showers will return later.

Shower chances will increase as we head into Wednesday and Wednesday night, lingering into our Thursday. We could be dealing with some storms as well. once we get to Thursday, more questions emerge as to temperatures.

A couple model solutions believe we will not see the cold into next Saturday, while some bring the cold in as early as Thursday. Depending on how cold these temperatures get, we could be seeing some wintry precipitation trying to mix in with the rain into late Thursday. Some models suggest we could be dealing with strong to severe storms, if temperatures remain on the warm side. Right now, there are way more questions than answers, considering model agreement is poor. So, we decided to take the difference, with some cooler conditions for the end of the week, and mainly a rain threat.

Heading into next weekend, models are agreeing to cold moving in, and possibly staying for a while. This could knock our highs to near freezing, as well as have very cold overnight lows. Details will become more clear with each day, the best thing we can tell you to do is stay up to date with the latest forecast.