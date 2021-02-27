Weekend Forecast: Saturday, February 27th, 2021









WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! Overall, the weather wasn’t too bad across the area; we’ve seen warm temperatures but some showers across the area.

Heading into tonight, we can expect to see more in the way of warm, muggy conditions and maybe a stray shower or storm. Otherwise, we will remain mostly dry through the night, with lows falling into the 50’s and 60’s across the area.

We will be under the influence of our next storm system through our Sunday. This will continue to keep us warm and humid through the day, with a chance for some showers through the day. The better chances for showers and storms will increase later Sunday night, continuing into Monday.

These showers and storms will present the chance for times of flooding rains and some severe weather. We have a marginal risk of severe weather for the northern half of the area, with the chance for flash flooding across parts of southern Arkansas.

Generally, our weather remains warm and unsettled through the week, with near seasonal temps and chances for rain through the week. Highs will remain anywhere from the 50’s to the 70’s, so no freezing weather is expected at this time.