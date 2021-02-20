Weekend Forecast: Saturday, February 20th, 2021







WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! We saw a wonderful day filled with lots of sunshine that helped us to really thaw out. Temperatures were also able to get into the 40’s and 50’s.

While we did thaw out some, we still have some areas of ice pack remaining. This will continue the threat of black ice across the area tonight, particularly on those roadways with existing ice pack. While it will be a cold night, temperatures are not expected to drop much; only falling into the upper 20’s lower 30’s. We will see clouds rolling back in late, with the threat of freezing fog as well.

Good news is, we stay warm through our Sunday, with highs generally in the 40’s and 50’s again. This time, we will have some cloud cover, but thawing will continue to take place. The clouds roll in ahead of our next rain chance Sunday night.

This next system will be weak in general, and will pose the threat for some light showers Sunday night into early Monday morning. Temps will also remain above freezing during this time, so this will all be liquid precipitation. Most of Monday looks like, with highs once again getting into the 50’s.

High pressure will take hold of our weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the 60’s and possibly even 70’s. This will be the nicest weather we see through the week.

We see another system on Thursday, which will bring the chance for more showers. Good news is, temps are expected to stay above freezing, so just liquid precip is expected.

We generally stay near seasonal towards the end of the week, with temps in the 50’s/60’s, and low chances for showers Saturday.