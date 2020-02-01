Weekend Forecast – Saturday, February 1st











WEST MONROE, LA (02/01/20) Happy Saturday and first day of February! The clouds have FINALLY moved out, at least for the most part, giving us a beautiful day all across the ArkLaMiss. Highs have been pleasant as well, topping out in the lower 60’s.

Skies will remain clear tonight, with chilly temperatures. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30’s but freezing temperatures are not expected.

For our Super Bowl Sunday we will enjoy another very beautiful day! We will see lots of sunshine once again, with warmer temperatures. Highs will top out in the lower 70’s, so Super Bowl festivities look great if you plan on having them outside. Try to spend some time outside tomorrow as this will be our last nice day for a while.

Groundhog Day is also tomorrow and while the weather here is going to be beautiful, it’s not going to be for Punxsutawney Phil. He will be greeted with rain and snow in the morning, with rain continuing. He will likely not see his shadow, which means an early Spring.

While Mr. Phil isn’t a degreed Meteorologist, he may be onto something as our weather pattern will go back to rainy & stormy as we head into next week. We will see showers returning as early as Monday afternoon. Despite the increase in cloud cover and showers, temperatures will remain unseasonably warm, staying in the lower 70’s.

This will prime the pump for severe weather chances as we head into Tuesday/Wednesday. Storms will become strong to severe especially later Tuesday, continuing through Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of the ArkLaMiss under a Slight (2/5) risk for all of us on Tuesday, with mainly our river parishes for Wednesday as those storms move out. All modes of severe weather will be possible (damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and damaging winds).

Showers will linger into Thursday morning, with clouds sticking around. Much cooler air alos spills in during that time, with highs going from the 70’s to the 50’s.

Friday will be an overall nice day with sun & clouds mixed. Highs will top out in the lower 60’s. This dry break will be brief, as more showers will return for next Saturday.