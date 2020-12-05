Weekend Forecast – Saturday, December 5th











WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been having a wonderful weekend. We started off the morning on a fairly chilly note, with 30’s area wide. Once the sun came out, temperatures were able to recover into the 50’s and 60’s.

As we head into tonight, clouds will increase ahead of our next system. It will be another chilly night, as lows fall into the middle to upper 30’s. Showers will eventually move in, mainly after 2 A.M.

Showers will continue through the morning, eventually moving out by the second half of the day. It will remain a chilly day, with highs only reaching the upper 50’s.

After this system moves out, skies will clear out for the start of next week. While some chilly air will move in behind this first system, it will keep us at temperatures we’ve become accustomed to, with highs staying in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. While we should see some pockets of freezing air, a widespread freeze is not expected.

The sun will remain through much of the upcoming week, with a gradual warm up. Highs will eventually warm back up to the lower 70’s.

Our next system will move back in for the end of the week. This one appears to have more steam than the first one, with a somewhat better chance for showers.

Once this system moves out, the sun returns for the weekend, but some chilly air returns, with highs dropping from the lower 70’s back to the 50’s and 60’s.