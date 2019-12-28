Weekend Forecast: Saturday, December 28th













WEST MONROE, LA (12/28/19) Happy Saturday to you! It’s been another warm, steamy day across the ArkLaMiss with isolated to scattered showers around. Highs have been able to reach the lower 70’s despite the thick cloud cover and showers.

We could see a few downpours and thunderstorms through the evening, but scattered light showers can be expected until about midnight. We’re only going to drop into the middle 60’s tonight.

Sunday’s high will be tonight’s low as cooler air will spill in through the night. Showers and thunderstorms will also redevelop behind the front, continuing through the first half of our Sunday. Some could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds being the main threat.

Clouds will eventually clear later Sunday into Monday, leaving nice but chilly weather for the last few days of 2019. Highs will be closer to seasonal averages, reaching the upper 50’s.

Clouds will start to filter in later New Year’s Eve night, but rain should hold off until 2020 as our next system moves in from the south and west. This will bring scattered showers and storms for our Thursday, with very nice conditions expected for next weekend.