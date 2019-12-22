Weekend Forecast: Saturday, December 21st

WEST MONROE, LA (12/21/19) Good Saturday to you! Hopefully you’ve been able to still enjoy your Saturday despite the gloomy conditions outside. We’ve been seeing showers through the course of the day, as well as chilly temperatures. Were seeing temperatures now in the 40’s, despite them topping out into the lower 50’s.

Showers will continue to slowly taper off through the course of the night, at least temporarily. We have a system that is slowly moving through the arklamiss that will keep the showers around. We will see showers redeveloping after midnight, evolving into a steady rain Sunday morning. These showers will eventually taper off Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the middle 50’s and won’t change too much due to the cloud cover and shower activity.

We clear out as we start the week, with much of the week staying quiet as high pressure settles in. Temperatures will also climb through the course of the week. Temperatures will climb into the 60’s, eventually reaching the 70’s by mid week. It looks like Santa is going to sweating it out as he gets to the ArkLaMiss. the good news is we will be dry so holiday activities and travel look good.

Clouds will increase by the end of the week, leading to more showers and storms by next weekend. This looks to the start of an active pattern as we round out the year.