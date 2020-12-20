Weekend Forecast – Saturday, December 19th







WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy the most out of the day. It’s been a wet and chilly one, with ongoing showers. Highs have generally been in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Rain is tapering off this evening and will eventually wrap up tonight. Lows won’t fall too much from where they’re at due to cloud cover, only falling into the lower to middle 40’s.

Our Sunday will be drier, and clouds will clear through the day. Expect highs to rebound to the lower 60’s.

We will continue to see warming leading up to Christmas day. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60’s ahead of our next system.

Speaking of our next system, it moves into the ArkLaMiss Wednesday night into Thursday. Some models are suggesting a chance for strong to even severe storms. At this time it is too early for specifics, but we’ll keep you updated. Regardless, this storm seems to have some dynamics with it, but the timing of things is still in question.

As far as Christmas day is concerned, we are looking dry, which may be good or bad depending on whether or not you wanted a white Christmas. With this being said, it is going to be a cold one for the ArkLaMiss, with most, if not all locations starting the day off below freezing, and highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s.

We could see another weak system moving in for next weekend, which could bring a low chance for some showers. It appears to be a low chance, but we’ll keep you updated.