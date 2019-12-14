Weekend Forecast: Saturday, December 14th









WEST MONROE, LA (12/14/19) Happy Saturday to you! We started our day off on a foggy note with thick clouds. We eventually cleared out and got into the middle 60’s.

We will see a warm front lift through tonight. Skies will initially start out clear but clouds will come back in closer to daybreak. Our temperatures will also warm through the night too; we will hit our low pretty early and will be in the lower 50’s right around sunrise.

From here, we will continue to warm through our Sunday. Highs will eventually top out into the lower 70’s. While their should be some breaks of sun in the clouds, most of the day should be cloudy, with the chance for some isolated showers late.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread early Monday morning as our cold front gets closer to us. There will be the threat for some severe weather, mainly in the form of damaging straight line winds. Some isolated tornadoes and small hail will also be possible. Timing of the system should keep instability down, but this is subject to change. Make sure to stay weather aware for Monday.

The showers and thunderstorms will eventually end as we get into Monday evening. Skies will clear out and temperatures will drop.

Tuesday and Wednesday will offer quite a bit of sunshine, but it will be cold. highs will be below average, in the lower 50’s.

We will also see some hard freezes once again due to clear, calm and dry nights. Wednesday morning will start off in the upper 20’s here in the twin cities, with another freeze expected Thursday morning.

From Thursday on, we will see recovery in our temperatures as we get closer towards next weekend. Our next chance of rain also looks to be Friday, with showers expected. Lots of sunshine and near seasonal temperatures are expected for next weekend.