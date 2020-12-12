Weekend Forecast – Saturday, December 12th























WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’re able to have a wonderful day, as our weather has been very nice across the ArkLaMiss; temperatures have been on the cooler side but we’ve seen lots of sunshine.

Enjoy the nice weather while we have it, as another system will move into our area tomorrow. Tonight will be on the cooler side, with lows falling into the lower 40’s. Skies will remain mostly clear, but clouds will begin to increase closer to dawn.

Speaking of our next system, we will start to feel its effects beginning in the morning. Showers and storms will move in beginning as early as sunrise, and will continue through much of the day. All in all, our Sunday is looking to be a wash out. Many locations could pick up 1-2″, with locally higher amounts possible.

We dry out for the start of next week, but it looks like temperatures will be on the chillier side. Highs will be in the lower 50’s for Monday, but at least we will see sunshine.

Another weak system moves in for Tuesday, and this will bring another chance for showers, although at this time it appears low. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side, with highs in the lower 50’s.

The second half of the week looks dry with lots of sunshine, but the coolest air of the week arrives then. This will lead to freezing temperatures across a good deal of the ArkLaMiss for Wednesday night into Thursday, and Thursday night into Friday, mainly upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Another weak system moves in for the Saturday timeframe, which will bring another chance for showers. Highs will warm up somewhat, getting into the lower 60’s.