Weekend Forecast – Saturday, August 29th













WEST MONROE, LA Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to stay cool, as it’s been a hot and humid day across the ArkLaMiss. This is especially concerning considering many of us are without power. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of the ArkLaMiss, with some of our southern Arkansas counties in an Excessive Heat Warning. Make sure to stay cool as best as possible, as it will feel like 105-110 at times.

We will see a low chance for showers and thunderstorms through the extended forecast, with southern Arkansas seeing the higher chances. This will help with the heat somewhat. Otherwise, it will remain hot & humid.

There will be a low chance for severe weather the next few days, generally for points along and north of I-20. Damaging winds will be the highest risk.

We have to keep an eye on the tropics, as the National Hurricane Center is outlining two areas of concern in the southern Atlantic. While they don’t pose an immediate threat to the ArkLaMiss, the tracks they’re expecting to take could bring them our way. More details to come later on.

With this being said, there will be some nicer weather we have to look forward to heading into September. High temperatures are expected to be below average during this time, which would suggest a taste of Fall-like weather. This would also help to keep the tropical weather out of our area. Again, details need to be ironed out, but it’s something to surely look forward to.

Stay safe and cool out there everyone. I know we’re dealing with a lot right now thanks to Laura, but people of the ArkLaMiss are caring and strong. We’ll make it through this.