Weekend Forecast – Saturday, August 1st













WEST MONROE, LA (08/01/20) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy the day as we’ve seen beautiful weather across the majority of the ArkLaMiss. The front that moved through yesterday has helped to keep a lid on the higher humidity values, and is making the heat a little more comfortable. Temperatures have also been running cooler, as highs have been in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

Our Live Stormtracker Doppler Radar is showing a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms out there this evening, but activity has, and will continue to be isolated. The better rain chances today have been across southern and eastern portions of the ArkLaMiss.

The tropics continue to churn at this hour, as now Tropical Storm Isaias moves closer to the United States. It is interacting with the islands in the Caribbean, which has resulted in some weakening. With this being said, it looks like this system will have the potential to strengthen back into a hurricane as it gets closer to the United States, with the impacts being felt mainly on the East Coast as it moves northward.

For this time of year, Isaias is taking a generally typical pattern, as there are 3 main paths tropical systems take this time of year. It all has to do with the position of the Bermuda High.

Back at home, our weather will remain generally quiet through the foreseeable future. We will continue to be under the influence of multiple weak fronts that will keep us somewhat unsettled, but mainly cooler and drier than it typically is. The chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain slim though as these fronts will not have much moisture to work with.

Highs will generally remain at or below average too for the foreseeable future because of this. Expect highs to be in the lower to middle 90’s, with more heat and humidity returning by the end of the week, as high pressure moves back over us. In addition to it being more tolerable outside during the day, lows will be falling below average as well, in the upper 60’s at times. This will come to an end as we get to the end of the week, as the warmth returns.