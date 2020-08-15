Weekend Forecast – Saturday, August 15th

WEST MONROE, LA Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to stay cool out there as it has been another hot day. We started off on a quieter note than what we did the last few days, with no showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures have been running much higher than the last few days, in the middle 90’s for those who haven’t seen any relief. heat index values have been around 110 in many spots.

We did eventually see a few showers and storms across our southern parishes, but this activity has moved out of our area. We did see a few brief severe storms.

We will see a quiet yet warm and humid night, as no showers or storms are expected. Lows are expected to fall into the lower to middle 70’s with a few clouds expected.

Sunday will be very similar to today, though we will see even less shower and storm coverage. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 90’s, with heat index values once again pushing the 110 range. We don’t have any heat advisories in effect for our area, but this could change if we continue to see this heat combined with the high amounts of moisture in the air. Some of us across our southern parishes could see a few isolated showers or thunderstorms during the heat of the day, but many of us will remain dry.

As we head into next week, a long wave trough will be digging through the eastern half of the United States, which will keep us cooler and drier for much of the week. With this being said, temperatures are still going to be warm, in the lower 90’s, but it won’t be as oppressively humid. This will be especially felt through the night, as lows will fall into the middle to upper 60’s.

We could see some moisture return by the end of the week, which could mean some showers and storms, but as it now, confidence is low for high rain chances.