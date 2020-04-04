Weekend Forecast – Saturday, April 4th











(04/04/20) Happy Saturday! It’s been a soggy day across much of the ArkLaMiss as we’ve had a weak system move in, bringing a good deal of showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Showers are still continuing as of this evening.

Rain totals have been variable, with higher amounts in southern and western portions of the ArkLaMiss. Most amounts have been light, generally under an inch across much of the area, but some of us have seen just over an inch.

Showers will slowly taper off through the evening and we will be left with overcast skies. Tonight will be mild with lows dropping into the lower 60’s.

Our Sunday will be mostly dry, but a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. Clouds will slowly clear through the day as well, with warmer highs than today. We should get into the lower to middle 70’s, with some clouds lingering into the evening.

We stay generally unsettled through the upcoming week, with the highest rain chances on Tuesday and Thursday. Monday, Wednesday and Friday will have the chance for a stray shower or two, but should be dry otherwise.

While there will be the chance for some showers and storms, the chance for severe weather looks low for the moment. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

Temperatures will warm through the week, ahead of a stronger cold front that is expected to move through by the end of the week. Highs will warm into the 80’s for much of the week, with upper 80’s possible by Wednesday.

Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop from the upper 80’s to the upper 60’s by the time we get to Friday. This will take rain chances with it as well.

Cooler temperatures and drier conditions will linger into the weekend, so this weekend is looking good for social distancing outside!