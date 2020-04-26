Weekend Forecast – Saturday, April 25th

WEST MONROE, LA (04/25/20) Happy Saturday! I hope you were able to enjoy the day that we had. Temperatures have been in the 70’s with sun and clouds mixed, so it was a perfect day to get outside for some fresh air.

We’ve also have had breezy Northwesterly winds as well, they’ve been gusty through the course of the day. Tonight, winds will eventually die down and we will be left with a pleasant and mild night. lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

High pressure will rebuild itself temporarily for Sunday and Monday, which will give us some nice and dry weather. Over the next couple of day, highs will generally be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s, with mostly sunny to sunny skies.

Our attention then turns to Tuesday when another system moves in from the west. Yet again, we will be under the threat for more severe weather as we head into Tuesday. It appears the best timing of this event will be later Tuesday into early Wednesday. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this next system, so make sure your paying attention to the latest updates, as details will continue to change.

One this system moves out, we will dry out once again. High pressure will really strengthen over the ArkLaMiss, with highs soaring. temperatures could be getting close to the 90 degree mark by the weekend, with no rain chances in sight after Wednesday.