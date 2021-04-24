Weekend Forecast: Saturday, April 24th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy your day; it’s been nice overall with sun and clouds mixed, but it’s been quite breezy.

This comes after rain and storms last night. Many areas across the ArkLaMiss saw over an inch of rain. We did see some isolated storm damage reports, but all in all, our severe weather yesterday was limited.

Heading into tonight, conditions will remain quiet, with winds subsiding and skies remaining clear. Lows will be on the cooler side, but mild in the lower 50’s.

Tomorrow is looking to be another fantastic day with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will get into the upper 70’s.

While the start of the week will be nice, it won’t last for very long. Clouds will be on the increase through the day, but it will remain dry. Highs will continue to stay on the warmer side; getting into the lower 80’s.

An unsettled pattern develops that could last into much of the remaining week, which will keep a chance for showers and storms around beginning Tuesday, potentially lasting into next weekend. Tuesday will offer the lowest chance, and mainly for the later afternoon/evening timeframe.

Better chances for showers and storms return for mid week, with Thursday having the highest chance as of now. Even though shower chances could linger into next week, they will start to diminish during that timeframe.

The thing is, this storm system responsible for these shower and storm chances is a tricky one, and track/intensity of it continues to wildly vary with each day. This reduces confidence in what this week will look like, so continue to stay updated with the latest forecasts. The good news is, this system does not appear to carry a high severe weather potential. With this being said, given the time of year, we will continue to keep an eye on any severe potential, should it develop.