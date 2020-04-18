Weekend Forecast – Saturday, April 18th























WEST MONROE, LA (04/18/20) Happy Saturday! It’s been a very nice day overall, with highs in the 60’s and 70’s and some clouds from time to time. We have remained dry, but this will change over the next few hours.

We will see some isolated to scattered storms through the night tonight as our warm front lift through, resetting the atmosphere Sunday. Some of these storms could be on the strong side, producing damaging winds and some hail, though widespread severe weather is not expected. Lows will drop into the upper 50’s lower 60’s.

Storm Prediction Center outlook places a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss under a Moderate (4/5) for Sunday, with Enhanced (3/5) for pretty much everyone else.

Our main feature then moves into our western counties/parishes between 10 A.M. to 12 P.M., quickly moving east across the ArkLaMiss through the afternoon. This morning/early afternoon round appears the strongest, with multiple other rounds possible through the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

THREATS: All modes of severe weather will be possible with this system once again, with the possibility of strong, long track tornadoes. Hail up to the size of Baseballs and straight-line winds in excess of 70-80 MPH will be possible.

Remember to keep in mind, regardless of which color you are under for tomorrow, make sure to pay attention to the weather. This system is fairly similar to last Sunday’s set up, but it won’t be exactly the same. The main takeaway is, treat every warning with respect tomorrow.

You still have plenty of time to prepare and get ready with this system. Make sure to remain weather aware through the entire day Sunday; have multiple ways of receiving alerts and know where you’re located geographically.

We will quiet down for the first couple of days of next week (Monday and Tuesday). Highs will be in the 70’s and 80’s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Our attention then turns to Wednesday as yet another potent system moves across the ArkLaMiss. We currently do not have any outlooks issued for this day, however, this system will offer the chance for more severe weather, with all modes possible.

Nice weather returns for the end of the week (Thursday and Friday). Temps will remain warm, getting into the 80’s.

Showers are expected to return for next weekend. At this time, it does not appear we will have severe weather but we will keep an eye out, as we are in our peak severe weather season.