Weekend Forecast: Saturday, April 17th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope everyone’s having a wonderful day today! We started the day off with some showers, but most of the activity has cleared. We’re left with cool, cloudy, and breezy conditions. Temperatures have been ranging from the middle 50’s to middle 60’s.

Heading into tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy to overcast, and temperatures will remain on the cooler side in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Clouds will be stubborn to clear through our Sunday, but we should see some peaks of sunshine. Highs will remain on the cooler side, in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. The good news is, we should stay dry, with no chances for showers and storms.

We stay dry through much of next week, with some temperature swings and times of clouds and sun. Our temperatures should recover to the middle 70’s by Tuesday.

Our next cold front moves in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. While these features usually bring us a chance for showers and storms, moisture return is not going to be great, so this front will pass through dry. All it will do for us is give us a couple chilly nights through the middle part of next week.

We recover quickly during the day Thursday, with temperatures returning to the lower to middle 70’s, but we should remain dry.

Our next chance for showers and storms returns for later Friday night into Saturday, as another storm system moves in. This one looks to reset the atmosphere enough for widespread showers and storms. there is a possibility of severe weather with it as well, but details are not clear. It’s something to keep an eye on, and we’ll keep you updated if outlooks are issued.

Once we get to next weekend, computer models offer a wide variety of different solutions. We should see some lingering showers into Saturday morning; we could see anything from cooler temps, to warming behind this system. Again, this is still pretty far out, but details should become more clear into next week.