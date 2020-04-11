Weekend Forecast – Saturday, April 11th



































WEST MONROE, LA (04/11/20) Happy Saturday! Much of the day has been a pleasant one, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70’s. We have been dry as well, with no showers and thunderstorms through the first half of the day.

We are already seeing changes and the effects of our next potent system. Clouds have been on the increase, with some showers and thunderstorms starting to move in.

Stronger storms will be possible as early as this evening, into the overnight, especially for locations along and north of I-20. They will remain elevated, posing a low end hail risk and some gusty winds. We are under a Marginal (1/5) risk for tonight to account for that risk.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the Moderate (4/5) somewhat towards the north and west. What this means is more of the ArkLaMiss is under the Moderate. Not everyone is under it, but all of us remain under an Enhanced (3/5) at the very least.

At this point, don’t get hung up on what color your community is under. Everyone will have the potential to see significant severe weather tomorrow.

The highest probability of more widespread severe weather comes into our western parishes/counties around 6 A.M., moving through the ArkLaMiss through the morning and eventually exiting sometime after 12 P.M.

Another round of more isolated to scattered severe storms will develop around 2 P.M. and continue through about 7 P.M.

All modes of severe weather will be possible with each round. This includes the threat for damaging straight line winds to about 70-80 MPH, hail up to the size of tennis balls and tornadoes, some of which could be strong and long tracked.

Now is the time to plan. Make sure to have a severe weather plan in place no matter where you are. Make sure to have MULTIPLE ways of receiving warnings, and know where you are located geographically for when watches and warnings are issued. Most importantly, be prepared not scared.

The good news is, we will be dry for the upcoming week. Temperatures will fall below seasonal averages, into the 60’s and lowe 70’s, with mostly sunny skies. Some showers could return by next weekend.