Weekend Forecast: Saturday, April 10th, 2021







WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! It’s been a much quieter weather day across the ArkLaMiss today, with lots of sunshine, and comfortable temps. Temperatures were able to recover to the lower to upper 70’s.

Concerning last night, the ArkLaMiss saw it’s fair share of wind and hail reports. some locations saw baseball sized hail, with many quarter to golf ball sized reports as well. Wind damage also occurred, mainly in the form of downed trees and power lines. No tornadoes were reported!

Heading into tonight, we could see a couple clouds, with some areas of patchy fog possible. Lows will be on the cooler side, falling to the middle to upper 40’s.

Another beautiful day is in store for our Sunday, with lots of sunshine expected once again. Temperatures will be warmer, getting into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

Clouds start to return for next week, with dry weather persisting for a short time. Highs will remain on the warmer side, getting into the lower 80’s by Monday.

The pattern tires to become more unsettled through the course of the week, with a series of weak weather disturbances expected. At this time, times of spotty to isolated showers, and maybe a few storms can be expected beginning Tuesday, and lasting through much of the extended period. The upshot is, no severe weather is expected at this time.

Temperatures during this timeframe will also cool off to the lower 70’s by Wednesday, with warmer air returning by the weekend. All in all, temperatures will remain near seasonal through the week.