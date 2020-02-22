Weekend Forecast – February 22nd, 2020















WEST MONROE, LA (02/22/20) Happy Saturday! We started off the day on a very cold note, with lows dipping below freezing for many of us. We’ve recovered since then, but it has remained chilly with temperatures staying in the 50’s. We’ve seen times of clouds and sun, but it’s been another wonderful day of drying out.

Tonight we will not get as cold due to cloud cover and southerly winds. It will still be a chilly night, with lows dropping into the upper 30’s.

Clouds will remain thick over the ArkLaMiss for Sunday. While we may see a few stray showers around, we should stay mostly dry. Highs will be a bit more mild as well, topping out in the lower 60’s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will become more widespread late Sunday through much of the day on Monday as our next cold front moves through. We will start to see the showers and storms moving out later Monday.

Showers and storms will be capable of producing some locally heavy rainfall, but not as much as what we’ve been seeing. Rain totals should stay between a quarter inch, to up to an inch locally. Severe weather appears unlikely at this time.

Tuesday will be dry, with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be pleasant too, with highs topping out in the lower 60’s.

While we stay dry for the remainder of the week, the colder air will catch up to us for Wednesday into Thursday. We go from the 60’s to the 50’s, with a freeze expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures will rebound back to the lower 60’s by the time we get to the weekend. Looks like we will be staying dry for a little while, so enjoy it as we begin to head into our wettest months.