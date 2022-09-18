WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you stepped outside today and thought, “man it’s a little hot out here”, you’d be correct. Sadly these above-average temperatures are here to stay for the next week or so.

Regarding tonight’s forecast, it should be calm, quiet, and a little warm. Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the lower 70s, and some areas in south Arkansas may have the pleasure of staying in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow morning, be wary of fog. You may need to plan to leave a little sooner or later for work, school, the gym, etc. After the sun is up for a while the fog will dissipate bringing better visibility conditions. The rest of the day will have relatively clear skies, scattered clouds may pop up in the afternoon. With the lack of clouds and rain for that matter, things could heat up to the mid-90s.

Conditions for the next week seem to keep on the same pattern as it has been the past few days, just a bit warmer each day. Rain has the slightest possibility to come back on Sunday, but that’s a bit too far out to be for certain.

Stay cool and hydrated! – Alex