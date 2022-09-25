WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It is true, the magical cold front we’ve all been waiting for is here, finally bringing some fall-like temperatures with it.

Earlier this evening was a bit hectic for some of South Arkansas, intense storms with a lot of lightning prompting severe thunderstorm warnings occurred but they were pretty short-lived. The rest of the evening should be a bit calmer with little to no rain expected across the region. As the cold front makes its way across the ArkLaMiss, cooler temperatures should follow suit, with tonight’s lows dipping into the mid-60s.

Tomorrow, things are staying calm and dry. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on average than the highs that occurred today.

For the rest of the week, the early Fall pattern of wearing a light jacket in the morning but shorts in the afternoon begins. Highs for the week are sticking around in the 80s, some days in the mid-80s, others in the lower 80s. Low temperatures fall into the 50s each night and follow a similar pattern. Overall, it’s going to be a pleasant and dry week.