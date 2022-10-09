WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Another rainless day here in the ArkLaMiss, actually it’s been about 30 days since the Monroe airport has had a measurable amount of rain.

Tonight, temperatures take a dip into the mid-50s. Winds will stay relatively calm and there will be limited cloud cover. Tonight is also October’s full moon, the Hunters Moon, you should be good to go if you’d like to see it. On the other hand, if you’re trying to catch any meteors, the brightness of the moon might hinder that.

Tomorrow, much of the same as today, just a bit warmer. Should be a clear day with plenty of sunshine. A light easterly breeze at times, but calm and quiet for the most part.

If you are under a burn ban, please don’t intentionally burn anything. Stay cool, stay hydrated.