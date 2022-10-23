WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — What a windy day today! If you have any loose outdoor items, you may want to consider bringing them inside for a few days. Make sure your plants and trashcans won’t be blown away.

Tonight, the low temperature will only drop to the lower 60s, so it will be a bit warmer than previous nights. The wind will calm down after sundown but not by much. Rain chances are still staying near zero for one more night.

Tomorrow, the wind kicks back into high gear, with sustained wind speeds ranging from 5 mph to 15 mph. That does not include the gusts that can reach 25+ mph. High temperatures reach back into the mid-80s. Rain does return to the ArkLaMiss tomorrow, but not until very late in the night.