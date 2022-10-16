WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Despite the ample moisture in the atmosphere, the ArkLaMiss only got mere sprinkles of rain today. Granted, I think we would all agree that we’ll take whatever we can get but, it’s going to take more than a short period of drizzling to help out the drought conditions.

Tonight, there is still a slight chance for a stray shower or two, but mostly for late tonight/ early tomorrow morning. Temperatures fall only to the lower 60s and clouds stick around overnight.

Tomorrow temperatures warm to the lower 70s, and it’ll be a little breezy at times. Again, rain chances are mostly for the very early morning hours. It’ll be a cloudy start but towards the end of the day there will be gradual clearing as high pressure from the north starts to settle in the area.