WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Labor Day Weekend! I hope you all have a great, safe holiday.

Showers and storms rolled through the southeast and south sections of the ArkLaMiss earlier in the afternoon. Now this evening, lingering showers triggering Flash Flood Warnings in Tensas and Franklin Parishes until 10 pm. Storms in southern Arkansas near the Monticello area are putting on a light show with their large amount of lightning. Heavy downpours associated with these storms are possible, stay safe on the roads tonight. Tonight’s temperatures are expected to drop down into the mid to lower 70s.

As for tomorrow, temperatures rebound back into the mid 80s, which is actually a bit lower than average. If you have any outdoor activities planned tomorrow, I would also plan for the possibility of moving them indoors. Rain chances are at 30%, but most of the activity will be in the afternoon hours when daytime heating kicks into gear.

Looking forward to Labor Day and the rest of the new work/school week, you might want to keep the rain gear on standby. Rain chances are sticking around for another seven days. It’s a similar pattern everyday, moisture gets reintroduced into the atmosphere, daytime heating works its magic, and then you’ve got afternoon showers. Very typical summer pattern, except it’s technically Fall meteorologically.

P.S. there are 19 days left until it’s actually Fall