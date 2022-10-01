WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Happy first day of October! Today was a beautiful day to kick off the new month with plenty of sunshine for all of the ArkLaMiss.

Tonight temperatures are expected to fall back down into the 50s, as they have been the past few nights. Except for tonight, it’ll be a few degrees warmer, so instead of the low 50s to upper 40s, they’ll be in the low to mid-50s. Otherwise, tonight will be clear, calm, and dare I say quiet.

Tomorrow is a similar story, but again, a bit warmer than today. You can expect an abundance of sunshine since there will be very little cloud cover. There will be a light breeze, which should help keep things a little cooler. But the mid-80s are still, well, the 80s, make sure you’re staying hydrated and if planning to do anything outside take breaks in the shade.