Weekday Weather: Monday, May 27th

Good Memorial Day to you. Today has been another hot & humid one, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s once again.

Tonight, a few clouds will be around, but otherwise it’s going to be a clear night. Lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Tomorrow there will be enough upper level support during the heat of the day to allow for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop, mainly after noon. Highs will get into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Wednesday will be dry before our next front moves in. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will exist for Thursday, with cooler highs as well. We could see a few strong storms mainly in our northwestern counties in southern Arkansas.

For the end of the week, hot & humid conditions will persist, with daily low chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.