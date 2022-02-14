WEST MONROE, La. — Warm, quiet conditions are likely to be disrupted by a potent cold front that will advance through the region late Wednesday night through early Thursday. Strong to severe storms may develop along the front during the morning hours on Thursday. At this time, while the forecast is preliminary, all modes of severe weather will be possible… including damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Baron 15km Model Simulation [valid approximately 7am, Thursday]

Day 3 Severe Storm Outlook [valid 6a Wednesday-6a Thursday]

Southerly winds will continue to bring warm, humid air into the region ahead of the advancing cold front. The upper level disturbance associated with this frontal passage will blanket most of the region with high amounts of wind shear, which is needed for rotating storms.

Day 4 Severe Storm Outlook [valid 6a Thursday-6a Friday]

For now, the front looks to arrive in our area during the morning hours on Thursday, when the atmosphere is at its most stable. That said, severe storms can still develop in a “high shear, low instability” environment… but, the overall threat is somewhat limited by that missing ingredient. Expect showers and storms to develop along the front through the morning hours on Thursday, exiting the region by early to mid afternoon.

Clearly, the forecast will need to be updated as we get closer to this potential scenario later in the week. We’ll discuss more specific threats as the forecast becomes clearer in the coming days.

To get updates on these Severe Weather Outlooks as they are issued from the Storm Prediction Center, feel free to visit the Current Outlooks page on MyArkLaMiss.com/extra.