As temperatures begin their yearly increase and afternoon thunderstorms pop up across the ArkLaMiss, many people will report that they’ve seen heat lightning or ask us if we have seen it ourselves. There is only one minor problem with that: heat lightning doesn’t exist.

Most of us were told when we were growing up, that “heat lightning” occurs when the air gets hot. “Heat lightning” is just a term used to describe the phenomena of lighting flashing without the following of thunder. But, what you’re actually seeing is lightning from a far distant thunderstorm. It is just too far away for you to see the cloud-to-ground lightning strike and the accompanying thunder, so just a light flash is all your eyes will catch.

To further prove it doesn’t exist, we can use the basics of what we know about lightning. Lightning is essentially formed by opposing electrical charges in a thunderstorm cloud, otherwise known as a cumulonimbus cloud. According to the National Weather Service, lightning is most common during the summer months of the year, but can occur anytime there is a thunderstorm, which can happen at any point during the year. Thunder is the noise caused by the lightning strike, it can only be heard from about 10 miles away from the center of the lightning strike. Lightning, on the other hand, can be seen up to 100 miles away, depending on clouds and other air conditions. If you’re seeing the flash in the clouds, but there isn’t a lightning bolt, the light from the strike can reflect off of the clouds. This effect can be caused simply by trees, hills, buildings., and other obscuring objects or as complex as the curvature of the Earth.

Another reason you could be seeing far-off flashes is that the lightning strike isn’t the normal cloud-to-ground strike but is actually an intra-cloud strike. Which means the bolt stays within the thunderstorm clouds. That’s right, not all lightning strikes make it to the ground, sometimes they reach from cloud-to-cloud.

To summarize: “heat lightning” is just an old wives tale, told to us to explain flashes of lightning we see that stem from a distant thunderstorm that is too far away to hear thunder.

Below are examples of the two types of lightning we discussed:

Cloud-to-ground lightning, source: https://www.nssl.noaa.gov/