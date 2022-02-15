WEST MONROE, La. — (2/15/2022) A cold front will bring severe storm potential back to the ArkLaMiss early Thursday.

Moisture return will increase across the area Wednesday on the back of a strong, consistent southerly wind near the surface. Dewpoint temperatures are likely to return to near 60° by the end of the day Wednesday.

A strong upper level disturbance will be ejecting northeastward through the central U.S. by early Thursday morning. Its accompanying cold front will accelerate through the ArkLaMiss late Thursday morning through early afternoon. While atmospheric instability may be somewhat limited, strong wind shear will likely allow for some storms to become severe.

Day 3 Severe Storm Outlook [valid 6am Thursday – 6am Friday]

WHAT IS POSSIBLE: All modes of severe weather are possible. Given the strong winds in place, the threat for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be present. Areas of large hail can’t be ruled out, but should remain isolated. Periods of heavy rain will also be possible, especially with the strongest storms. Given the dry soil conditions, storm-driven rains could run off quickly… causing some localized street flooding issues.

WHEN IS IT POSSIBLE: The latest data indicates a slightly later arrival time for best storm potential in our area, considering the front now appears to move through during the late morning/early afternoon. Storms could still develop as early as 7-9am in the western counties/parishes. Any severe threat is likely to end along the Mississippi River by 3pm. This puts the best window of storm potential generally between 10am-2pm.

WHERE IS IT POSSIBLE: Ingredients for severe weather appear to favor most of the ArkLaMiss. This doesn’t mean that the entire area will see severe weather; however, the environment will be somewhat conducive for severe storms in any given area. Everyone should stay aware to changing conditions in their area, and be prepared to act if a warning is issued.

Overall, this is not expected to be a widespread outbreak of storms… but, conditions will be at least somewhat favorable for severe development.

