WEST MONROE, La. — (4/1/2022) Widespread severe storms battered much of the central and southern United States between March 29 and March 31, 2022. A line of storms spawned several tornadoes across the ArkLaMiss on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Here’s a recap of the confirmed tornadoes from that event:

TORNADO 1 (Bienville Parish) | Approx. 12:20pm, CDT

“The tornado touched down on Danville Road on the northeast side of the Danville community and traveled nearly two miles to the northeast before lifting along Sweet Home Road. The intensity was EF-1 with maximum winds up to 100 mph. The tornado did primarily tree damage, snapping and uprooting numerous trees along its path.” [Survey details provided by National Weather Service in Shreveport]

TORNADO 2 (Jackson Parish) | Approx. 12:28pm, CDT

“A brief tornado first touched down near a local papermill on the northwest side of Hodge and then traveled northeast across Arcadia Highway. The intensity was EF-1 with maximum winds up to 100 mph and a width of 200 yards. The tornado primarily did tree damage, uprooting and snapping several trees and badly damaging a small side outbuilding on the edge of the papermill.” [Survey details provided by National Weather Service in Shreveport]

TORNADO 3 (Jackson Parish) | Approx. 12:42pm, CDT

“A brief tornado first touched down on Vernon-Eros Road and traveled a little less than a mile to the northeast before lifting just south of Parish Road 363. The intensity was EF-1 with maximum winds of 90 mph and a width of 500 yards. The tornado did primarily tree damage, snapping or uprooting several trees along its path.” [Survey details provided by National Weather Service in Shreveport]

TORNADO 4 (Jackson Parish) | Approx. 12:44pm, CDT

“A tornado first touched down near the intersection of Olive Grove Road and Parish Road 350 and then traveled roughly along and parallel to Olive Grove Road for a little more than four miles, ending just past Olive Drive. The intensity was EF-1 with maximum winds up to 90 mph and a width of 200 yards. This tornado did primarily tree damage, uprooting and snapping numerous trees and causing significant roof damage to a mobile home.” [Survey details provided by National Weather Service in Shreveport]

TORNADO 5 (Madison Parish) | Approx. 2:51pm, CDT

“This tornado started on the south side of Tallulah near Mississippi Street and Clinton Street and tracked northeast. Initial damage was a combination of downed or damaged trees along with several homes having minor to moderate roof damage from shingle loss. One home had a large tree through it. Intensity increased quickly as the tornado crossed Johnson Street and moved into the area of Tallulah Academy and the ballpark. The school took a direct hit with a large section of the roof taken off and some peeled back. While the outer walls remained intact, damage was noted on the eastern side of the building. Along Wood Street, several mobile homes were damaged with one heavily damaged from being pushed off the blocks. Other homes on the south side of the street sustained various degrees of roof damage along with downed power lines. The ballpark took a direct hit, and several metal buildings there were heavily damaged. Also, large sections of fencing were torn down.

The tornado continued across Silver Cross Cemetery where more trees were downed, and the brick archway was demolished. The tornado then moved across an open field as it approached the south side of Tallulah Airport. In the field, twelve power poles were taken down. Further down across Airport Road, an irrigation pivot system was flipped. As the tornado crossed Thomastown Road, several trees were damaged and a large metal tractor shed was demolished. The tornado then continued across open field and cross the Mississippi River where tree damage was noted on either side. The tornado then continued into the Eagle Lake community. Multiple structures were damaged in the 1500-1700 blocks with a metal roof blown off and metal structures damaged. Multiple trees were downed along with power lines. Damage to trees was noted on the tree line as the tornado moved into the wooded area then dissipated. Total path length was 17.3 miles, and peak winds were 115 mph.” [Survey details provided by National Weather Service in Jackson]

As of April 1, more surveys are likely to be conducted across the ArkLaMiss. This article will be updated further with additional track information as it becomes available.