WEST MONROE, La. — (1/20/2023) A mid-January cold front collided with a warm, humid air mass across the southern United States on Tuesday, January 17. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and periods of heavy rain were observed. In the ArkLaMiss, numerous tornado warnings were issued and damage was reported in multiple locations. The tornadoes listed below are in approximate chronological order. Here’s a recap of the confirmed tornadoes from that event:

TORNADO 1 (Near Waldo, Columbia County) | Approx. 10:34am, CT

“An EF-1 tornado with max winds of 100 mph initially touched down near Columbia Lake and continued on to snap and uproot trees as it moved into Waldo. It completely destroyed a metal outbuilding before moving into a forested area northeast of Waldo. The path length was 5.1 miles with a width of 80 yards.” [Survey details provided by the National Weather Service in Shreveport]

TORNADO 2 (Union County) | Approx. 12:40pm, CT

“An EF-1 tornado with max winds of 107 mph initially touched down west of the Wesson community and tracked northeast, southwest of El Dorado. Most of the damage consisted of snapped and uprooted trees. The tornado did destroy a large metal outbuilding near Cody Road and Greer Road. The path length was 9.53 miles with a max width of 840 yards.” [Survey details provided by the National Weather Service in Shreveport]