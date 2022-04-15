TORNADO 1 (Ouachita Parish) | Approx. 6:34pm, CDT

“This tornado, originating from a supercell thunderstorm, began in the Swartz community near Woodmont Drive. It tracked just east of due north for around two and a half miles over a largely residential area. Direct damage was primarily to trees, although many structures and homes were damaged due to falling trees and tree limbs. Tree damage was near the EF-0 to EF-1 threshold for most of the track with many more tree uproots than trunk snaps (and usually snapping of trunks requires more wind than uproots). However, near the end of the tornado along and north of Highway 139, the level of tree damage indicated a strengthening of the tornado, in particular along Trichel Lane. It is near the end of that road that approximately one hundred tree uproots and trunk snaps occurred, warranting a peak wind estimate of 110 mph, which is a high-end EF-1. Unfortunately, one of these trees destroyed a mobile home and a resident inside was injured, although apparently not critically.” [Survey details provided by National Weather Service in Shreveport]

(Surveys Ongoing)