West Monroe, LA – (04/07/22)

A relatively organized cluster of storms entered overnight on April 5th. A brief EF-1 tornado was measured in Union Parish, below is the survey information.

TORNADO (Union Parish) – Approx. 3:46am, CDT

“An EF-1 tornado with estimated maximum winds near 95 touched down along Cranford Road in southwest Union Parish, and moved east across Highway 33 just south of Hicks Frazier road. Multiple trees were uprooted along Highway 33 and adjacent/behind a home, while peeling off the tin roof of a metal barn. the tornado then entered a heavily wooded area, before weakening and lifting shortly thereafter upon reaching Wesley Russell Road. The estimated path length of this tornado was 3.37 miles, with a path width of 150 yards.” [Survey details provided by National Weather Service in Shreveport]