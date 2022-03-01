WEST MONROE, La. — (3/1/2022) Young meteorologists are born everyday. Curiosity can often strike children and young adults, especially when a memorable weather event transpires. That’s what happened to me on March 1, 1997… twenty-five years ago today.

I had always been interested… and as a child, terrified… of our atmosphere. If severe weather threatened, I couldn’t sleep. I often kept my shoes on with the thought, “If a tornado hits, I’ll be able to walk through all of the sharp debris.” Terrified, yes… but, also so curious.

I was drawn to the digital screen of The Weather Channel in the late 80s/early 90s. Growing up in North Little Rock, Arkansas, I had a copy of the Arkansas county map. It was covered with a plastic sheet protector, so I could write my “notes” about each storm in erasable marker. Any time I was asked what I wanted to be when I grew up… the answer was ‘meteorologist’, even before I could spell it.

By March 1997, I was a pre-teen. My 11-year-old self was prepared for a weekend church retreat. This particular retreat for was for boys of all ages. Friday consisted of Bible study, a worship service, and fellowship with other fellow church groups. Saturday was reserved for a 3-on-3 basketball tournament between each church’s teams. The retreat was in Conway, about a half hour north of Little Rock.

Most of that Saturday was spent inside the gym of Central Baptist College (where my brother would eventually play college baseball). The tournament started early in the morning, continuing well into the early and mid-afternoon. Our team progressed through the loser’s bracket, and had to play the only team that had beaten us for the championship. We had to win twice. We won the first game handily, and led the second game comfortably… to the point where I was just milking the clock to ensure victory. Strategy.

Against the stained glass windows (yes, even the gym had them), we could hear the occasional roar of winds, rain, and thunder. Again, we had been inside all day… clueless to the developing storms across the state.

By mid-afternoon, victory had been achieved. State champion… of a small basketball tournament hosted by an organization of Baptist church youth groups. For an 11-year-old, you take wins when you can get them.

Cell phones were not an overly-common commodity, but my parents had one… an old flip Motorola. We called my grandparents while getting gas before heading back to North Little Rock. My mom’s voice became more somber and serious as the conversation continued. She hung up, and explained that tornado warnings were being issued for much of Pulaski County, as a possible tornado approached the southside of Little Rock. My grandparents suggested that we stay put. By that point, with the half hour drive, we were going to arrive back home after the storms exited… so, we headed home.

In all, sixteen tornadoes devastated The Natural State through that Saturday… killing 25 people. Three F-4 [storms were rated using the Fujita scale, the Enhanced Fujita scale did not exist] tornadoes hit Arkansas in a five-hour span. It would take two decades for Arkansas to see three tornadoes of that strength again.

‘This Day in Arkansas Weather History’ remembering March 1, 1997 [Courtesy: National Weather Service, Little Rock]

An F-4 tornado ripped through Clark County, including Arkadelphia. Six people were killed there. The same storm, dubbed the “I-30 Supercell”, dropped another F-4 tornado from Benton to just east of Little Rock… including the College Station area of southern Pulaski County. Fifteen more people were killed in Saline and Pulaski counties. An F-3 tornado had the day’s longest track (approximately 75 miles) from near Searcy (White County) through Jackson County. Four more people were killed along that tornado’s path.

WSR-88D Radar Data from 2:37p, 3/1/1997 [NWS, Little Rock]

WSR-88D Radar Data from 2:47p, 3/1/1997 [NWS, Little Rock]

WSR-88D Radar Data from 2:57p, 3/1/1997 [NWS, Little Rock]

WSR-88D Radar Data from 3:07p, 3/1/1997 [NWS, Little Rock]

WSR-88D Radar Data from 3:18p, 3/1/1997 [NWS, Little Rock]

WSR-88D Radar Data from 3:28p, 3/1/1997 [NWS, Little Rock]

WSR-88D Radar Data from 3:38p, 3/1/1997 [NWS, Little Rock]

WSR-88D Radar Data from 3:48p, 3/1/1997 [NWS, Little Rock]

I grew up in the Rose City community of North Little Rock, a stone’s throw from the Arkansas River. We arrived home safely a short time later. We scanned our front yard, only to find one snapped two-by-four with a singular bent nail… couldn’t begin to tell you where it came from.

Before social media delivered images and video instantly to your phone, our parents’ generation did the one thing that we (as meteorologists) preach against… we hopped in the car to do some sightseeing. We didn’t stray far… only far enough to see the twisted metal of mobile homes, fiberglass insulation littering trees like cotton candy, downed powerlines.

Between the ill-advised sightseeing and the anxiety-ridden drive home, the rest of my day was spent glued to the television. In 1997, live weather radar and street-level mapping were relatively new technologies for broadcast meteorologists. I watched three different weather teams as they relayed information clearly and quickly… this, in a time when your local television news was still the gateway to your community, your nation, and your world. Social media didn’t exist.

On March 1, 1997, it became clear to me how important a meteorologist’s service to the public can impact their communities. It’s a service that saves lives and property. Many of those same meteorologists still serve the Little Rock television market today. They’ll likely never see this… but, “thank you” to all of them for cementing a child’s dream as a future career.

And, if anyone from Central Baptist Church in Conway reads this, we won fair and square… in back to back years.

A full report from the National Weather Service in Little Rock regarding this outbreak can be found here.