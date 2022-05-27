KTVE-KARD 3 Day Forecast

A beautiful holiday weekend awaits the ArkLaMiss! Sun filled skies will remain through the weekend, with only a few passing clouds. Rain stays away from the forecast until potentially late next week.

Highs rise to near 90 for Saturday as winds remain light and we remain dry. Winds shift to out of the South through Sunday and Monday. Moisture will steadily rebound as the typical humid pattern returns. Humidity this weekend will remain manageable.

Make sure to keep the sunscreen handy as well as the water bottle. Stay safe this weekend and enjoy the outdoors!