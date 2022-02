WEST MONROE, La. — (2/18/2022) Plenty of Mardi Gras festivities in Monroe and West Monroe this weekend. The PAWS Pet Parade rolls at 1pm, the Jester Jog Color 5K at 2:30pm, and the Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade rolling at 6pm.

Skies will remain clear through the day, but temperatures will begin to dip after sunset. Make sure you keep a jacket handy!