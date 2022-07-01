KTVE-KARD July 4th Weekend Forecast

West Monroe, LA – (07/01/22)

Saturday – As a remnant tropical low moves northward through our area, showers and storms look to return tomorrow afternoon and evening. Similar to the last several days, the majority of storm activity will arise during the early and mid afternoon. Heavy downpours remain possible with the plentiful moisture in our region. Moderate to strong wind gusts remain possible as well. Activity subsides rather quickly after sunset, although some activity will likely linger. Highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, depending on rainfall and cloud cover.

Sunday – Rain chances are a bit more limited Sunday. Some storms look to start during the early morning hours of the day, with isolated storms possible in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.