WEST MONROE, La. — (2/21/2022) Isolated severe storms will remain possible across much of the ArkLaMiss tomorrow into Tuesday. A warm, humid environment combined with an approaching cold front will be favorable for severe storms… although there are many limiting factors, too. All modes of severe weather are possible, but any instances should remain isolated and/or short-lived.

Overall, a severe weather outbreak is not expected. Most of the area won’t see severe storms, but residents are still urged to keep an eye out for changing weather conditions in your respective area. Be prepared to act if a warning is issued for your area.

As always, stay weather away and continue to monitor MyArkLaMiss.com/extra for additional updates.