Scattered showers will creep into the ArkLaMiss late Wednesday afternoon lasting through early Thursday morning. Not expecting much rain, but we will not see any severe weather. Yay! Overnight lows will be falling into the lower 50’s across the area.

A mix of sun and clouds will accompany us for our Thursday afternoon as highs will feel a little cooler in the upper 60’s. Rain chances return for Friday afternoon, but this upcoming weekend is looking absolutely gorgeous!