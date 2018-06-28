Weather Update - Thursday Evening June 28th Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WEST MONROE, La - Tired of the heat and humidity yet? Well, we have more in store for tonight and to close out this work week. Heat indices will stay in the triple digits for the rest of your Thursday as a heat advisory is still in effect until 8 PM tonight.

Humidity will stick around through the overnight hours as overnight lows will dip down to the upper 70's. We are expecting rain free and mostly clear conditions tonight as winds will stay calm out of the southwest.

Another heat advisory will be issued for our Friday for a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss as we are expecting those triple digit feel-like temperatures, but we are also expecting to feel triple digit feel-like temperatures as early as 11 AM.

Temperatures will only be in the mid 90's, so please hydrate and wear plenty of sunscreen if you are heading out to the pool tomorrow despite what the actual temperature reads.

There is some good news with this forecast: Help is on the way for the beginning of next week. Long range models are indicating rain to cool us down a bit for next week. Temperatures will still be in the 90's for Fourth of July, but we are expecting to feel not as humid next week.